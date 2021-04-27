PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update (global version): APK download link for worldwide users

After the immense success of PUBG Mobile, the developers of the game released a toned-down version, i.e., PUBG Mobile Lite, to cater to users with low-end mobiles. It has lowered graphics, a smaller lobby size, and more to ensure a smooth battle royale experience for players.

It's just too much fun! Don't wait no more and get the Winner Pass 23 now! 🤡❤️🖤♦️ pic.twitter.com/ZJz5CT6nce — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) April 20, 2021

Frequent updates are also introduced to offer a variety of additional features. The latest iteration of the game, the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version, was released recently, and players can download it from the Google Play Store.

Users can also download this BR title using the APK file, which is present on its official website. This article provides a step-by-step guide to do so.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite Season 24 release date, leaked WP rewards, and more

Downloading the latest PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update (global version) using APK file

Advertisement

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update using the APK file present on the official website of the game:

Step 1: They have to visit the website of PUBG Mobile Lite here.

Step 2: After heading to the official website, users should tap on the “APK Download” option. The APK file download will soon begin.

The size of the APK file is around 610 MB, so users must ensure that have sufficient space on their Android devices.

Step 3: Once the download concludes, players must enable the ‘install from unknown source’ option, if not done previously. Next, they should locate and install the APK file.

Upon completion of the installation, players can open PUBG Mobile Lite and try out the 0.21.0 variant of the game.

In case players face an error message stating that there was a problem parsing the package, they can consider downloading the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version APK again and following the steps mentioned above.

Happy New Year! 🎉



We hope 2021 is full of Chicken Dinners as far as the eye can see! pic.twitter.com/fYLdqWs1KN — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) January 5, 2021

Also read: 3 reasons why Free Fire is better than PUBG Mobile Lite on low-end Android devices