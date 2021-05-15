PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update for global version: Direct APK download link for Android users

PUBG Mobile Lite receives frequent updates that fix bugs and glitches while bringing new content for players to enjoy.

The developers of the game rolled out the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version about a month ago. Players can download it from the Google Play Store or via the APK file which is available on the game’s official website.

Put yourself on "Do Not Disturb" this weekend, because you have enemies to take on in our sick new Winner Pass 24 outfits 🔥😎 Grab your favorite outfit today! ✨ pic.twitter.com/Yjj5MrgLkP — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) May 1, 2021

This article offers a guide on how to download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update via the APK file.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

A guide to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update via APK file

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version using the game’s APK file:

Step 1: Players should visit the official PUBG Mobile Lite website. They can click on this link to get redirected to the website.

Step 2: When they get to the website, players should click on the “APK Download” button. The download for the 0.21.0 version’s APK file will begin.

Players have to tap on the "APK Download" option

The size of the APK file is 610 MB. Before players download the file, they should ensure that they have enough storage space available on their Android devices.

Step 3: After the file is downloaded, players should enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option. Next, they have to locate and install the APK file.

Step 4: Once the installation is done, players can open PUBG Mobile Lite and log in to their accounts to enjoy the latest version.

Happy New Year! 🎉



We hope 2021 is full of Chicken Dinners as far as the eye can see! pic.twitter.com/fYLdqWs1KN — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) January 5, 2021

Note: In case players face an error message stating, “There was a problem parsing the package,” they can try re-downloading the APK file and following the steps given above again.

