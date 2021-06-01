PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version latest update: Direct APK download link for Android users

PUBG Mobile Lite has established itself as one of the most successful games on the mobile platform, courtesy of its low device requirements. The battle royale game only requires 600 MB of free space and 1 GB of RAM to run smoothly.

The 0.21.0 PUBG Mobile Lite update was released back in April. Players who haven't downloaded the latest version of the game can do so from the Google Play Store. They can also download the update using the APK file available on the game's official website.

Happy New Year! 🎉



We hope 2021 is full of Chicken Dinners as far as the eye can see! pic.twitter.com/fYLdqWs1KN — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) January 5, 2021

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India vs PUBG Mobile Lite: How different will the two games be?

How to download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version latest update via the APK file

The size of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 APK file is 610 MB. Players must ensure that they have sufficient storage space on their devices before downloading the file.

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version on their Android devices:

Step 1: Players should visit the official PUBG Mobile Lite website. They can also click here to do so.

Step 2: They must then click on the “APK Download” option, as shown in the picture below. The download will begin soon.

Players must click on the "APK Download" button

Step 3: Once the download is completed, players should locate and install the APK file. They should enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option before doing so.

Step 4: After the installation is complete, players can open PUBG Mobile Lite and log in to enjoy the 0.21.0 update.

Gear up for Payload 2.0! 💪



Catch all the action on PUBG MOBILE LITE! pic.twitter.com/Wamn2xAh5D — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) November 22, 2020

Note: If a player faces an error stating that there was a problem parsing the package, they can re-download the APK file and follow the steps stated above again.

Also read: Will there be PUBG Mobile Lite India? Fans curious as only Battlegrounds Mobile India receives official release announcement