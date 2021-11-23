PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 latest Android update: APK size, device requirements, download link, and more

PUBG Mobile Lite has managed to grab a great deal of interest in the mobile gaming community, owing to its lower device requirements. Since its release, the streamlined battle royale title has amassed incredible numbers.

Another factor contributing to the game's rising popularity is the regular release of new features. PUBG Mobile Lite receives updates every few months, and the most recent version is 0.22.0, which includes several new additions.

Gamers who do not already have it downloaded can do so through the Google Play Store or by downloading the APK file.

Note: Players in India are advised to refrain from downloading PUBG Mobile Lite due to the ban. Instead, they should play BGMI.

APK file size and download link of PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update

To find the latest version of the APK file, players will have to visit the game's website itself. Here's the link to it:

PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here.

Users can follow these procedures to use the APK file and install the game:

Step 1: To begin, they should use the link above to reach the PUBG Mobile Lite website.

Step 2: Following their arrival on the website, players must select the "APK Download" option, which will initiate the download process.

Press "APK Download" to download the file (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

PUBG Mobile Lite's APK file is sized at 714 MB, so individuals need to make sure they have sufficient space on their device to accommodate the download.

Step 3: As a next step, users must toggle "Install from unknown source" and then install the APK file for PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update.

Open the game's application and sign in using any of the platforms (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 4: Once the PUBG Mobile Lite application has been completely installed, gamers will be able to access it. They can log in to their accounts and enjoy playing the latest iteration.

When a parsing error occurs, gamers can reinstall the file. If the problem persists, the APK file can be downloaded again.

Device requirements for PUBG Mobile Lite

Below, readers can check the requirements mentioned by the developers:

Minimum specifications that players need for PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Tencent)

Those who meet these criteria will be able to play the lighter version of PUBG Mobile.

