PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 latest APK update download link, size requirements, and installation guide

PUBG Mobile Lite, a toned-down version of PUBG Mobile, has grown in popularity, becoming one of the most popular titles of its genre. The game’s success can be mainly attributed to its minimal system requirements and frequent updates, bringing new features and enhancements.

As of writing, the most recent available version of PUBG Mobile Lite is 0.22.0, and it was first made accessible to users a couple of months ago. Those who do not have it can download the game through the Google Play Store or the APK file.

Note: Due to PUBG Mobile Lite being banned in India, gamers from the country should refrain from downloading the game and play BGMI instead.

Download guide and size for the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update

To get the APK of PUBG Mobile Lite’s newest version, open a web browser and visit its official website here.

Using the “APK Download” option, the file for the game can be downloaded (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Next, gamers will find an option reading “APK Download.” Once they click on that, the download for the file of 0.22.0 update will start.

Around 714 MB of space is required for the APK file of the latest edition. Because of this, the game requires a sufficient amount of space on the device to download and install.

How to install PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 APK

Users can install the game by following the steps listed below:

Step 1: Individuals should first enable the “Install from Unknown Source” setting.

Step 2: After that is completed, they can install the APK file of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update.

Gamers can log in to their accounts to enjoy playing the game (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 3: With the end of the installation, gamers can log in to their accounts and enjoy the game.

It is suggested that players reinstall the APK file if they experience a parsing error during the installation. If the issue continues, they will have to attempt downloading the file from the website again.

