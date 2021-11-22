PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 new update APK: Direct download link for Android devices

PUBG Mobile's streamlined form, called PUBG Mobile Lite, was introduced a few years ago. Since its release, the game has undergone several changes due to the numerous updates released by the developers. Subsequently, new features have been added, and the playerbase has constantly increased.

The latest iteration of PUBG Mobile Lite is the 0.22.0 update, and it was made available to players over a month ago. Alongside it, a variety of cosmetics were incorporated into the battle royale title.

The APK file and the Google Play Store are the two known methods to install the updated version. Here's a guide on using the former.

Note: Due to the ban on PUBG Mobile Lite in India, gamers are advised not to download the game. Instead, they should turn to BGMI.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 APK download link for Android users

The steps below will provide the players with a better idea of the download and installation process:

Step 1: To find the APK file of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 version, gamers will first need to visit the game's website. Readers can use this link to get there directly.

Step 2: Users will next need to click on the "APK Download" option, which will result in the start of the download process for the file.

The file can be accesssed by clicking on "APK Download" button (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

The file size for the most recent edition of the game comes in at 714 MB. Readers must ensure that their devices have sufficient storage space to facilitate download and installation.

Step 3: Once the file has been downloaded successfully, individuals can enable the "Install from Unknown Source" setting on their devices.

After installation, gamers can proceed to login with their accounts (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 4: After the installation procedure, players may launch the PUBG Mobile Lite app and log in with their existing accounts to enjoy the most recent update.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Individuals who encounter a parsing issue during the installation process should try reinstalling the file. If they run into the same error again, they may need to download the file once again.

Edited by Siddharth Satish