PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 new update: Direct APK download link and installation guide for Android devices

PUBG Mobile Lite receives frequent updates, which are essential since unique features are introduced, and existing ones are enhanced. This results in a perpetual state of anticipation among the fan base when new versions will be released.

The most recent update for PUBG Mobile Lite is version 0.22.0, published quite some time ago. To download it, individuals would either have to use the Google Play Store or the APK file. Here’s a guide on utilizing the latter.

Note: Players in India should avoid downloading PUBG Mobile Lite as the game is banned. They can instead play BGMI.

APK Download link for PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0

The file for the game’s last update is present on its website. Players can follow these steps to download it:

Step 1: Visit the PUBG Mobile Lite website using any web browser. Players will be redirected to it using this URL.

To download the APK file, users will find an option on the game's website (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 2: They will be able to find an option that says “APK Download” on their respective screens. The download procedure will begin as soon as players click on that.

The latest PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 APK download is sized at around 714 MB in size. Users must have enough space to accommodate both the download and installation processes.

Installation guide

Once the file gets downloaded, users can follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: To begin, individuals must toggle on the “Install from Unknown Source” setting.

Finally, users can sign in through their accounts to play the game (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 2: After that has been done, the APK file for PUBG Mobile Lite can be installed on the players’ devices.

Step 3: Lastly, they can open the application and login into their accounts and enjoy playing the streamlined version of PUBG Mobile.

Players are advised to reinstall the APK file if they encounter a parsing issue during the installation process. If the problem persists, they might try downloading the file once more from the website.

