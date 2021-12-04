PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update APK direct download link for all Android devices

PUBG Mobile Lite is a scaled-down version of the popular game PUBG Mobile. Like its superior counterpart, it receives periodic updates that improve the game experience for users and include new features that they can enjoy while playing.

A few months ago, the most recent update for PUBG Mobile Lite was made available, version 0.22.0. To download it, gamers can head over to the Google Play Store page of the battle royale title.

Alternatively, players can also use the APK file, which they may find on the PUBG Mobile Lite website.

Note: PUBG Mobile Lite is currently banned in India. As a result, gamers from the country shouldn't download or play the game and instead resort to BGMI.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update: How to download APK file

Gamers can follow these procedures to avail the new version of the game and install it on their devices:

Step 1: To download the APK file for PUBG Mobile Lite, open a web browser and navigate to its official website.

Users will be directed to that location using this URL.

Step 2: Individuals will subsequently be able to see an option that says "APK Download" on their screens. They will have to click on that button to download the file for the most recent update.

Using the "APK Download" option, the file for the game can be downloaded (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

The latest edition of the game is around 714 MB in size. As a result, downloading and installing the game requires a suitable quantity of space on the user's device.

Step 3: Once the file gets downloaded on their mobile phones, gamers need to enable the "Install from Unknown Source" setting.

Then they can proceed with the installation.

Gamers can enjoy the 0.22.0 update after signing in to their accounts (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 4: Finally, after the process is completed, users can open the PUBG Mobile Lite application and enjoy playing upon logging into their accounts.

During the installation process, if there's a parsing error, it is recommended that gamers reinstall the APK file. However, if the problem persists, players can retry downloading the file from the website's server.

