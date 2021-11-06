PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update latest APK: Download link for Android phones

PUBG Mobile Lite, like its more advanced counterpart, receives updates regularly. The community eagerly anticipates new releases since they bring a plethora of new content.

The most recent variant of PUBG Mobile Lite is the 0.22.0 iteration. It has introduced a range of cosmetic items in the game.

Players are ecstatic about its release, and they can download the update on their mobiles by using the APK file. They can use the Google Play Store as well.

Disclaimer: Please note that Indian users are advised not to download PUBG Mobile Lite on their smartphones due to the ban in the country.

Where to download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 APK file?

The file of the new version can be found by users on the game’s website (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

For those wondering, PUBG Mobile Lite’s APK file can be directly downloaded through the game’s official website. Here are the detailed steps on how users can utilize it to download and install the game:

Step 1: To get the APK file for the most recent version, players must first visit the game’s official website by utilizing this link.

Step 2: Individuals can then select the “APK Download” option after they have arrived at that site.

Gamers must consider that the APK file for PUBG Mobile Lite is 714 MB in size. As a result of this, they must ensure that they have enough storage on their devices.

Step 3: Upon the end of the download, the “Install from Unknown Source” setting should be enabled, and the APK file should be installed.

Log in using any option to try out the 0.22.0 update of the game (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 4: Finally, the PUBG Mobile Lite application can be opened by players. They can log in to their accounts and test out the latest version of the battle royale title.

In the case of a parsing error during installation, the APK needs to be reinstalled by gamers. They may have to download the file again if they still encounter the issue.

