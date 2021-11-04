PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 version update: Download link and installation guide

Updates to PUBG Mobile Lite are always highly anticipated as they tend to add new features. The game's latest iteration, namely 0.22.0, was released around a month ago and has resulted in the addition of several unique cosmetics, including upgradable skins.

Users can download it on their Android devices using the Google Play Store page of PUBG Mobile Lite. They also have another option available, which is to utilize the APK file present on the game's website.

Disclaimer: Due to PUBG Mobile Lite's ban in India, users from the country should avoid downloading the game on their smartphones.

Guide on downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update

Here are the detailed step-by-step instructions for downloading and installing the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 update:

Step 1: As stated previously, the PUBG Mobile Lite website offers players an APK file for the new update. Users can click on this link to reach the website.

Step 2: After reaching the website and pressing the "APK Download" button, the download will begin.

The APK file for PUBG Mobile Lite can be found on the official website (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

It is worth mentioning that the size of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 APK file is 714 MB. Because of this, they should ensure their devices have adequate storage.

Step 3: Once the APK is downloaded, it can be installed on the player's device.

(It is essential that individuals note that they must enable the "Install from Unknown Source" setting during the installation process)

To try out the new 0.22.0 update, users have to log in through any method (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 4: Upon completing the installation, the PUBG Mobile Lite application can be opened. Gamers can then log in using their accounts and try out the latest update.

The game's APK file will need to be reinstalled in case the player encounters a parsing error during the installation. The user may need to download the file again if the problem persists.

