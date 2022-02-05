PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.1 update APK download link, system requirements, device compatibility, and more

Following the popularity of PUBG Mobile, the game's developers decided to release a more streamlined version of the game to appeal to players using lower-end devices, called PUBG Mobile Lite. It has several changes, i.e., a smaller lobby and map size to accommodate users.

The game is only available for the Android platform, and there is no regular update schedule. The 0.22.0 version was released back in September, and only a minor update has been released since, including gun skins.

Note: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India, and as a result, gamers should avoid downloading them. Instead, they can enjoy BGMI.

Steps to play PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.1 version

Players can download the 0.22.0 version on their devices and subsequently download the patch within the game to get the latest version. They have two options: to use the APK file offered on the official website and download it from the Google Play Store.

Here are the steps for using the APK file:

Step 1: After accessing the official website through this URL, click on the APK download option to get the file. It weighs about 714 MB and should ensure users have enough space for further in-game patches.

Step 2: Once the file is downloaded, they can enable the installation from an unknown source option and proceed with the installation.

Step 3: Gamers can open the game after the installation and download the update whenever prompted. They won't be able to access it without the update as the game will close down.

Step 4: Individuals can sign in to their accounts to enjoy the game after downloading the 192 MB update.

Users can redo the installation first if they face any error while installing the APK. If the problem continues, they can download the APK again and follow the steps given above.

PUBG Mobile Lite requirements

The device requirement (Image via Tencent)

The game has minimum hardware requirements, which are as follows:

Android 4.1 and higher

Minimum of 1 GB RAM or higher

Installation pack of about 720 MB

Only available on Android OS

Features

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.1 update brings in cosmetic items, including upgraded gun skins. Gamers can watch the video above to catch all the added items with this update.

