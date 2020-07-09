PUBG Mobile Lite: Best features of upcoming 0.18.0 update

Here is a list of major changes that might come along with the 0.18.0 update of PUBG Mobile Lite.

According to leaks, PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 version is expected to release on July 25.

PUBG Mobile Lite will bring several new features with the 0.18.0 update (Image courtesy: Combat guruji)

PUBG Mobile Lite, which is a toned-down version of the famous mobile battle royale game PUBG Mobile, is very close to releasing its 0.18.0 update. With a ton of new exciting features, PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 is reportedly set to be released on July 25, which also marks the game's first anniversary.

The game is currently under beta testing and the developers are working hard to eliminate bugs and glitches. During the testing, a leaker spotted various new changes that might be coming with the update.

Here, we take a look at some of the major changes likely to come in PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update.

5 best features of PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update

#1 New Vault Option

Vault option in PUBG Mobile Lite

Jumping over walls to surprise your enemies is a common tactic in PUBG Mobile Lite. With the new Vault option set to be introduced in the beta update, players will soon be able to climb walls in such a way that the weapon will remain in their hands.

It is also expected that the time taken to climb a wall will be significantly reduced. This new mechanism will surely be a welcome addition for the players.

#2 Sight on UZI

UZI sight

After the update, players will be able to use a holographic or red dot sight on the SMG weapon, UZI. If you are a PUBG Mobile player, then you might aware of the fact that this feature was introduced in the game in the previous update. As PUBG Mobile is the parent version of PUBG Mobile Lite, this feature will be inherited by the latter in the upcoming update.

#3 Bot Evolution

Bot update in PUBG Mobile Lite

While playing PUBG Mobile Lite, one must have surely encountered bots, which are programmed characters spawned randomly on the map.

With the 0.18.0 update, players will reportedly begin to receive tough competition from bots as the amount of damage their bullets can inflict will also increase drastically. As a result, if you have no vest or helmet, a bot can even kill you with just a few bullets.

#4 Heal while Driving

Driving Buggy

Another major introduction is the ability to heal while driving vehicles. The feature was introduced in PUBG Mobile Lite in one of the previous updates but the developers removed it from the game due to unspecified reasons. However, it is set to make its way back to the game together with the upcoming update.