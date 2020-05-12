PUBG Mobile Lite: Best guns in PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite, picture via wallpaper cave

PUBG Mobile Lite, based on unreal engine, has a similar gameplay to its popular free to play battle royale version, PUBG Mobile.

The Lite version that features intense four versus four battles has exciting and popular game modes like Arena mode. Similar to PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite also has a wide variety of weaponry and inventory items.

Best guns in PUBG Mobile Lite:

With a bevvy of available weapons in PUBG Mobile Lite, it is understandable that most players face a tough time choosing the appropriate weapon.

In this article, one will find the best guns PUBG Mobile Lite has to offer. The best weapon is picked from every weapon category to make things simple.

The M416 Assault Rifle

PUBG Mobile Lite M416 (image via zilliongamer)

The M416 is one of the most reliable assault rifles in the game. It has decent damage and stability at long ranges.

With appropriate attachments, the gun can outperform most weapons in the game. The recoil in M416 is comparatively more manageable than other high damage ARs in the game, which makes it one of the most used weapons in PUBG Mobile Lite.

The gun is very versatile and can accept a wide array of attachments.

The Micro UZI Submachine Gun

PUBG Mobile Lite Micro UZI, image via pubgguide

Submachine Guns are not very popular because they can only be used for a short period early in the game before making way to an Assault Rifle or a Sniper.

However, the SMGs are a very crucial part of the game, especially in the early moments when most engagements can happen at close to medium range.

The Micro UZI is potent for short-range battles. It dishes out an incredible amount of damage in a short time and requires significantly less skill to control and master. It has a high fire rate and accepts Sights and Muzzle attachments.

The Kar98K Sniper Rifle

PUBG Mobile Lite Kar98K (image via zilliongamer)

Everyone loves to use sniper rifles. For hard-hitting and satisfying long-distance headshots, the Kar98K is an undisputed king.

There are several reasons for having the Kar98 in this list. For a start, the Kar98 is commonly available throughout the maps, unlike the M24 and AWM.

Secondly, the damage inflicted by a Kar98 is very high. Finally, it has a high learning curve because of its slow bolt-action, which makes players better at using sniper rifles.

The SKS Designated Marksman Rifle

PUBG Mobile Lite SKS (image via zilliongamer)

The SKS is a significant DMR in PUBG. It has low damage compared to SLR but is more reliable.

SKS has lower recoil than SLR but is very close to its damage numbers. The gun is very versatile and accepts most attachments, which makes it very easy to use it in different situations.

The high rate of single fire shots and low recoil make the SKS a good choice.

Honourable mentions

Both the Light Machine Gun and Shotguns are unique categories of weapons.

DP-28 is the best Light Machine Gun in the game. It has more damage and is easily available around the map.

The S1987 is one of the best shotguns in PUBG Mobile Lite. It has a high damage output and an adequate mag capacity which is very reliable in close range engagements.