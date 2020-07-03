PUBG Mobile Lite: Best sensitivity settings for snipers

Sensitivity settings are important for every player and role in PUBG Mobile Lite, even for pros.

These settings will develop the skills of the player, while also helping them climb to higher tiers faster.

PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite, one of the most popular mobile titles, is a very competitive game and players try their best to reach the top tier. Whenever a new season has been rolled out, many players get grinding immediately to acquire a more immeasurable rank at the beginning of the season.

While playing shooting and battle royale games like PUBG Mobile Lite, sensitivity setting play a big role in shaping your gameplay skills. These settings vary according to the role of the player in a squad. For instance, the sensitivity settings of a rifler and a sniper in a roaster will be entirely different, and this matters a lot while playing professionally.

If you are the sniper of your squad in PUBG Mobile Lite, then you are in the correct place, as we have listed below the best sensitivity settings for such a role.

Best sensitivity settings for snipers in PUBG Mobile Lite

#1 Camera sensitivity (free look)

Free look settings

This section is used to adjust the sensitivity of the free-look camera. The eye button, which players use to scout the surroundings without moving direction, is classified as free look in PUBG Mobile Lite. Here are the settings for the same:

Third-person: 100-120%

First-person: 100-140%

Camera: 70-120%

#2 Camera

Camera settings

Modifying the sensitivity values of the camera will change a player's sensitivity while looking around during scoping in mode. A primary rule to calculate the proper sensitivity would be this: the higher the scope, the lower the sensitivity.

TPP with no scope: 80%

FPP with no scope: 70%

Red dot, holographic, aim assist: 38%

2x scope: 60%

3x scope: 22%

4x scope, VSS: 12%

6x scope: 15%

8x scope: 10%

#3 ADS sensitivity

ADS sniping settings

ADS is an acronym for Aim Down Sight. Adjusting ADS sensitivity will determine how much control a player will have over recoil. Changing this setting will not change the sensitivity when looking around, but will affect the movement of guns while spraying and shooting at enemies.

TPP with no scope: 80%

FPP with no scope: 88%

Red dot, holographic, aim assist: 60%

2x scope: 60%

3x scope: 38%

4x scope, VSS: 30%

6x scope: 21%

8x scope: 8%

You can adjust the aforementioned settings according to ease of use, but it is highly-recommended that you warm up with these new sensitivity settings before hopping into a ranked match.