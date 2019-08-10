PUBG Mobile Lite breaks all records: Crosses 10 million downloads in less than a month

Shivam Aggarwal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 7 // 10 Aug 2019, 00:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Pubg Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite was launched on 26th June 2019. Since its launch, it has earned the spot as the Top Rated Free Game on the Google Play Store. The craze for this game has increased so much that not even two weeks have passed and it has already crossed 10 million downloads. It has beaten all kinds of games like Ludo King, Subway Surfers and many more. The game is just like what Pubg was when it was first launched. You can also purchase a winner pass in Pubg Mobile Lite which is just like the Royale Pass. The difference is that you can purchase it with just 300 BC.

PUBG Mobile Lite has currently only two gaming modes:

(1) Classic Match

The classic match in PUBG Mobile Lite is different from that in PUBG Mobile. 60 players land on the Erangel battlefield and fight for the top place. You have all the weapons like Scar-L, M416, and Groza. Additionally, you will get the RPG-7 which is like a Rocket Shooter. One hit of this shooter and the enemy gets knocked. The HP of an enemy is higher in PUBG Mobile Lite. You have to almost empty your M416's 20 bullets to just knock an enemy.

(2) War Mode

War Mode in PUBG Mobile Lite is very different too. Only 8 players land on the battlefield and have the sniper rifle Kar98 only. You can get guns like Groza and M416 in airdrops. The team which gets the highest kills to win.

For people who don't know PUBG Mobile Lite is a toned-down version of PUBG Mobile. The game is specifically made for a low-end smartphone which has only 2 Gb Ram and a less powerful processor. If PUBG Mobile runs well on your device, you should stick with it because the Lite version needs a lot of changes currently.

Some of these changes are:

(1) Improved Graphics

(2) More Maps like Sanhok Lite, Miramar Lite, and Vikendi Lite

(3) More arcade modes

(4) Enemy's HP should be reduced as solo vs squads is impossible in PUBG Mobile Lite due to the high amount of time it takes to knock one down.