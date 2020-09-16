PUBG Mobile Lite Global version for Android: APK + OBB download link

PUBG Mobile Lite, the toned-down version of PUBG Mobile, has attained huge success among players who own low-end devices. The title offers the same battle royale experience as its parent game, with the only major difference being that a single lobby consists of 60 players instead of 100.

To enhance the overall experience for players, the developers keep pushing out new updates, which also ensures the elimination of prevailing bugs and glitches. Currently, PUBG Mobile Lite is running on the 0.18.0 version and in this article, we provide you the APK and OBB download links of the latest update of PUBG Mobile Lite Global version.

PUBG Mobile Lite Global version APK+OBB download

PUBG Mobile Lite Global version APK download link: Click here.

PUBG Mobile Lite Global version OBB download link: Click here.

How to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite Global version

Follow the steps given below to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite Global version:

Step 1: Download the APK and OBB files from the link given above.

Step 2: Enable the 'Install from Unknown Sources' option if you haven't done it already. You can enable it by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Advertisement

Step 3: Install the downloaded APK file.

Step 4: After the installation is complete, copy the OBB files to Android/OBB/com.tencent.iglite (create a folder with this name if there isn't one already).

Step 5: After the file is copied, you can enjoy playing the game.

Make sure your phone has 2 GB of free storage space. If you encounter an error message stating that there was an error parsing the package, consider redownloading the APK and OBB files.

Installation Tips

1) Sit in close proximity to the Wi-FI router.

2) Avoid downloading the update using a slow internet connection as it might cause the update to stop midway.

3) Make sure your smartphone has enough charging.

4) If you're using a 4G data connection, do not perform other tasks on the smartphone when the update is being downloaded.

5) Ensure that your device has sufficient storage space.