Free BC

PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down version of the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile. It has an in-game currency called Battle Coins, which can be used to purchased exclusive skins, emotes, and outfits that are not available otherwise.

Though these items do not improve gameplay, players often look for cosmetic upgrades. However, not all PUBG Mobile Lite players can afford BC, as it isn't cheap.

Here, in this article, we look at a few ways by which you can legally earn BC in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Different ways to get BC for PUBG Mobile Lite

# 1: Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion reward

Google Opinion Rewards is an application developed by Google that rewards users with Google Play Credits for answering surveys. These Credits can be used to purchase BC in PUBG Mobile Lite. The number of credits that you receive varies according to the surveys.

# 2: GrabPoints.com

GrabPoints

GrabPoints is a GPT (Get-Paid-To) site where you can complete various offers to get rewards. The points which you earn can be used to redeem Flipkart and Amazon gift vouchers, which in turn can be used to purchase Google Play gift cards.

#3 Easy Rewards

Easy Rewards

Easy Rewards is an app that is similar to Google Opinion Rewards, but has various other tasks such as downloading apps, answering quizzes and answering surveys. Players can withdraw the points they earn as Flipkart gift vouchers, which can be later used to purchase BC in PUBG Mobile Lite.

# 4: Swagbucks

Swagbucks

Swagbucks is hands down the best GPT site in the world. You are required to answer surveys, quizzes, daily quizzes to earn their currency, called Swagbucks.

There is a Flipkart gift voucher that can be redeemed using 800 SB. The coupon can then be used to purchase Google Play gift cards from the e-commerce store.

This is not an exhaustive list. There are several other GPT sites and apps which can be used to earn BC.

Various sites claim to offer a tool called BC generator. However, the usage of these tools is an illegal way to get BC. As per the ToS of Tencent Games, it is a violation of guidelines to top-up BC via an unauthorised channel. Hence, PUBG Mobile Lite players are advised not to use such sources.