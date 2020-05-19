PUBG Mobile Lite: How to get free BC in 2020

Free BC

PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down version of the famous battle royale game PUBG Mobile. The game runs on low-spec devices, and requires only 1GB of RAM to run smoothly.

PUBG Mobile Lite has an in-game currency known as Battle Coins (BC), which can be used to make transactions in the in-game shop.

In this article, we take a look at a few ways by which you can earn free BC in PUBG Mobile Lite.

How to earn free BC in PUBG Mobile Lite

Prize Rebel

PrizeRebel

PrizeRebel is a GPT (Get-Paid-To) site. Users will have to take surveys on the site to earn points. On the website, one can claim PayPal money, or Flipkart/Amazon vouchers.

These vouchers can be used to purchase Google Play gift cards, with which one can buy Battle Coins in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Google Opinion rewards

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is an app developed by Google, available on the Play Store. One has complete opinion surveys on the app to get Google Play credits.

Though the credits rewarded per survey are not much, they are earned quickly. Battle Coins can be bought using these credits.

Swagbucks - one of the most popular GPT sites

Swagbucks

Swagbucks is also a GPT site like PrizeRebel. But unlike PrizeRebel, there are other ways to earn Swagbucks (SB), i.e. their currency. There are quizzes, surveys, and daily tasks available to complete, to earn swagbucks.

To get BC, you will have to redeem a Flipkart voucher that can be further redeemed for 800 SB. You will then have to purchase a Google Play gift card from the e-commerce website, and then buy BC with the same.

The other ways of getting Battle Coins for free are through giveaways, events, and tournaments.

Many websites claim to offer BC for free. But most of them are fake, and usage of these could get your account banned, as it is in violation of the Terms and Conditions of Tencent Games.

Moreover, these generators usually require human verification, which is impossible to circumvent.