PUBG Mobile Lite: How to get free BC in 2020

BC is the in-game currency of PUBG Mobile Lite and can be used to purchase various exclusive items in the game.

This article lists ways through which players can obtain BC for free.

Free BC in PUBG Mobile Lite

Every player wants skins, emotes and other exclusive items in PUBG Mobile Lite. To get these items, players are required to spend Battle Coins or BC, which is the in-game currency of PUBG Mobile Lite. However, not everyone can afford to purchase BC as it is somewhat expensive.

Players are, therefore, often on the lookout for alternative ways to get BC for free. In this article, we take a look at a few ways that can help players obtain free BC in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Ways to get free BC in PUBG Mobile lite

#1 Swagbucks

Swagbucks

Swagbucks is one of the most-trusted and popular GPT websites. Like any other GPT site, players are expected to perform specific tasks to get rewards. Upon completion of a particular task, players will be rewarded with Swagbucks' currency.

Players can then utilise it to get gift vouchers of e-commerce stores, which in turn can be used to obtain Google Play Giftcards.

#2 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is an app which compensates users with Google Play credits or balances. These credits can be directly used to purchase BC in PUBG Mobile Lite. However, the reward per survey differs from user to user.

#3 Grabpoints.com

Grabpoints.com

This website is quite similar to Swagbucks and players will have to follow a similar process to be rewarded. Players have to complete certain tasks to get points that can be used to redeem various gift cards.

Various websites claim to offer free BC to players using their BC generator tool. However, most of these sites do not work. Even if a website provides BC for free, it is best to stay away from it as the FAQ section of PUBG Mobile clearly states that obtaining the in-game currency using an unofficial channel is a violation of their guidelines.