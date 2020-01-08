PUBG Mobile Lite: How to improve graphics settings in PUBG Lite

Mohit Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 08, 2020

Jan 08, 2020 IST SHARE

PUBG Lite Graphics

The PUBG Corporation, a week ago, released the newly updated graphics settings in the PUBG Mobile Lite version. This update of PUBG Mobile Lite allows players to increase the gameplay experience by customising their graphics settings in the game.

The video posted by the PUBG Mobile Lite shows some simple demonstration of how the players can change their graphics settings. It also shows before and after graphical pictures to elaborate the process in more details.

Have you tried the new Upgraded Graphics Settings yet? Experience PUBG MOBILE LITE with increased visual fidelity, the battlegrounds have never looked so good! pic.twitter.com/uCFn1vzK9W — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) January 2, 2020

This feature, in the upcoming days, is going to advance the in-game experience of the PUBG Mobile Lite users. However, the newly added graphics require upgraded hardware which is not being discussed anywhere in the video.

Few simple steps to modify the graphics settings in the PUBG Mobile lite are:

– Open PUBG Mobile Lite on your preferred devices.

– On the top right of the screen, click on the Settings option.

– In the setting menu, select graphics.

– Check if the Anti-aliasing is on or off. In case it is turned off, click On.

Advertisement

– Select Frame Rate from the low, medium, and high.

– Select Graphics from Smooth, Balanced, HD, and HDR.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News and PUBG News.