PUBG Mobile Lite latest 0.22.1 update: APK download link and features revealed for Android devices

PUBG Mobile Lite stands out as one of the best options for Android users, and it enables those with low-end smartphones to have a similar experience to that of PUBG Mobile. Additionally, updates are implemented once every few months to ensure that users have a satisfactory experience.

The most recent major update to the battle royale title was version 0.22.0, published in 2021. Following that, an in-game patch in the form of 0.22.1 was made available, introducing a few changes. Here’s a step-by-step approach to downloading it.

Note: In India, PUBG Mobile Lite has been banned, so anyone from the country should avoid downloading it. However, they can either play BGMI now or wait for BGMI Lite to be released.

Download link and more details of PUBG Mobile Lite's latest 0.22.1 update

APK Download link

First, users will have to download the 0.22.0 iteration of PUBG Mobile Lite for their devices. They can follow the steps mentioned below to install it via the APK file:

Step 1: Head over to the game’s website through any web browser. Alternatively, gamers can use this link to visit it directly.

Step 2: Upon reaching it, they will be able to find a button on their screen, stating ‘APK Download.’ Individuals can download the APK file for the battle royale title using that.

Clicking on this icon will start the download for 0.22.0 version's APK (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Since the APK file is 714 MB, players should verify that their phones possess appropriate storage space before downloading.

Step 3: After that, they can enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ setting and install the game on their devices.

In-game patch needs to be done by the players (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Once all of this is done, users can open the 0.22.0 version and complete an in-game patch of around 190 MB to get the new 0.22.1 iteration.

Features of v0.22.1

There haven’t been many new features added to the battle royale title in the most recent 0.22.1 version. Essentially, there was only an addition of a few gun skins for users to acquire within the game.

Gamers will have to wait until 0.23.0 is out to find new features. It will most likely be released in the coming months.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan