PUBG Mobile Lite latest global version OBB EV file download link

The much-awaited 0.19.0 of PUBG Mobile Lite has finally been rolled out globally. To keep the game entertaining, the developers frequently add several content updates and features to the game.

The most recent development i.e. the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 version includes the Survive Till Dawn mode, the Mirado and Autorickshaw vehicles and various amendments in the Varenga map. In addition to this, a new fancy lobby theme has also been introduced to enhance the player's visual experience.

There are several ways in which you can download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update. In this article, we have prepared a guide for users who want to install the game via the OBB EV method.

Steps to download PUBG Mobile Lite latest global version OBB EV files:

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are not advised to download the games)

PUBG Mobile Lite latest OBB EV files download link: Click here

Steps to install it:

Download the files from the above link and go to your file manager. Install the PUBG Mobile Lite APK file. Allow installation of unknown sources if you haven't enabled it yet, by navigating to Settings > Safety, and then Privacy > Install Apps from unknown sources. Once the installation of the APK file is complete, open the game and wait for the compilation of resources. Reboot the game and log in to your account to proceed.

The size of the update is around 535MB. Players, therefore, need to ensure that their phones have enough storage space to accommodate PUBG Mobile Lite.

In case you encounter an error message saying there was a problem parsing the package, consider downloading the files again.

About PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite is the lite edition of PUBG battle royale, developed specifically for users who own low-end devices. The game has the potential to run smoothly and lag-free on Android devices with less than 2GB RAM. Moreover, the game also offers the same battle royale experience as a player gets in its parent version i.e. PUBG Mobile.