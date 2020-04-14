PUBG Mobile Lite: Mobile requirements, maps, features and more

PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down version of PUBG Mobile and is specially designed for low-end devices.

PUBG Mobile Lite has more than 100 million downloads on Google Playstore and has a rating of 4.3.

PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down version of PUBG Mobile. The former has been specially designed for low-end devices that can't run the latter smoothly. The game is built with Unreal Engine and is compatible with devices having 1GB RAM.

PUBG Mobile Lite has over a hundred million downloads on Google Playstore and has a rating of 4.3. So far, the game has been available for download only on Android devices and there hasn't been any announcement regarding its launch for iOS devices.

PUBG Mobile Lite Requirements

Since PUBG Mobile Lite is a lighter version of PUBG Mobile, it has lesser RAM and storage requirements. It requires only 600MB of free storage and a minimum of 1GB of RAM to run smoothly on the device. The game is compatible with the Android version of 4.0.3 and the succeeding versions.

PUBG Mobile Lite Maps

A total of 60 players are dropped on 2x2 maps and they have to search for weapons, vehicles, first aid supplies etc. The primary objective is to hunt down enemies and the last one to survive is the winner of the game. PUBG Mobile Lite has two maps - Varenga and Golden Woods.

Varenga

Varenga is like a smaller version of the Erangel map on PUBG Mobile, although the names of the locations are different. One of the most popular locations in Varenga is Stadium, making it a hot drop.

Golden Woods

Golden Woods was added a little later and is quite similar to the Sanhok map on PUBG Mobile. The map unlocks at Level 5 and needs to be downloaded manually. The size of the map is around 50MB and is smaller than the Varenga map, in terms of game-play.

PUBG Mobile Lite Modes

PUBG Mobile Lite offers three modes - BattleRoyal, Arcade and EvoGround.

BattleRoyal

BattleRoyal Mode is the classic mode in which the player can play solo, duo or as part of a four-player team. He can choose one of the aforementioned maps and the players will be spawned on a remote island. Subsequently, they have to battle to be the last survivor.

Arcade Mode

In Arcade Mode, the players are spawned endlessly with weapons and they have to kill their opponents. Each kill rewards the player or the team with 3 points while each revive accords a solitary point. The first team or player to reach the specified number of points would win the game. Arcade has two further modes - War and War-RPG.

EvoGround Mode

EvoGround Mode is quite similar to the Arcade Mode in the game. In this mode, two teams have to face each other and there are endless re-spawns. The first team to get a certain number of kills wins the game. It has 4v4 TDM: Warehouse mode and is only available to play as a team.

PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass

Just like the Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite has the Winner Pass, wherein the players can complete the listed missions to increase their WP. In the process, they would get rewards like emotes, outfits, weapon skins etc.

The players can upgrade the pass to Elite Upgrade or Elite Upgrade Plus pass by spending 280 BC and 800 BC respectively. The above would enable them to unlock Elite Missions and Rewards. The players can also complete the free Winner Pass missions to unlock rewards.

PUBG Mobile Lite Features

PUBG Mobile Lite has a lot of other features, namely:

Room Card: The players can use a Room Card to form a custom room to add up to 60 players of his/her own choice.

The players can use a Room Card to form a custom room to add up to 60 players of his/her own choice. Shop: The players can buy outfits, parachute skins, weapon skins and much more from the shop by spending the required amount of BP or BC.

The players can buy outfits, parachute skins, weapon skins and much more from the shop by spending the required amount of BP or BC. Languages: The game supports over 12 different languages, which is quite user friendly.

Frequently Asked Questions

There are a lot of doubts and queries regarding PUBG Mobile Lite. Here are the frequently asked questions.

Q: Do these two games share accounts?

Ans: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are two different games. Thus, they operate on separate accounts.

Q: Can someone playing PUBG Mobile Lite play with the players that are on PUBG Mobile?

Ans: No. The servers of both the games are different. Hence, it is not possible for the players to play together.

Q: Can I delete or reset my account?

Ans: Just like in PUBG Mobile, there is no feature to delete or reset the PUBG Mobile Lite account yet.

