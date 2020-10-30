PUBG Mobile Lite official download website shut down in India

In early September, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology imposed a ban on 118 apps under Section 69A. This list included the likes of PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, two of the most popular battle royale titles on the mobile platform.

Glimmers of hope were then ignited in fans when a LinkedIn job post by PUBG Corporation was uncovered, looking for a Corporate Development Division Manager for the Indian region.

However, in a recent Facebook post, PUBG Mobile announced that Tencent Games has decided to terminate all services of these titles. And now, the players aren’t even able to open the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Mobile Lite official download website down for Indian users

An error appears on the screens of the users.

When players access the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite, the following message appears on their screens:

"You do not have permission to get URL '/' from this server."

Therefore, a gamer cannot even access the official website of the game now.

As mentioned earlier, PUBG Mobile announced its Facebook page and Discord server. Here's what it read:

"Dear fans, to comply with the interim order of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology dated 2nd September, 2020, Tencent Games will terminate all service and access for users in India to PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG Mobile Lite (together, 'PUBG Mobile') on 30th October, 2020."

"The rights to publish PUBG Mobile in India will be returned to the owner of the PUBG intellectual property. Protecting user data has always been a top priority, and we have always complied with applicable data protection laws and regulations in India. All users' gameplay information is processed in a transparent manner, as disclosed in our privacy policy. We deeply regret this outcome, and sincerely thank you for your support and love for PUBG Mobile in India."