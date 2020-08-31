PUBG Mobile Lite Season 16 Winner Pass: All we know so far

PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down version of the renowned battle royale, PUBG Mobile. The game features a wide assortment of skins and other in-game cosmetics that the players can unlock. The Winner Pass is perhaps the most desired in-game asset, and is wanted by every gamer.

The Winner Pass is based on a tier-based reward system that provides the users with a wide range of items at every level. PUBG Mobile Lite players need to complete several missions to reach higher tiers and receive exclusive rewards.

The Winner Pass for Season 15 has drawn to a close, and the players are eagerly waiting for the release of the next. In this article, we discuss everything we know about the PUBG Mobile Lite Season 16 Winner Pass so far.

PUBG Mobile lite Season 16 winner pass: All you need to know

Release Date and Cost

With the conclusion of Season 15, the Winner Pass section is currently locked. Season 16 pass is expected to release on 1st September, at around 7:30 AM IST. It will introduce a new set of rewards for the players to obtain.

The Winner Pass has two variants – Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus. The Elite Upgrade costs 280 BC, while the latter version is costlier, and can be bought for 800 BC. However, various perks can be obtained using the Elite Upgrade Plus. The users will also be able to open ten ranks instantly.

PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass rewards

Advertisement

The Winner Pass features 30 levels in total. The players will receive unique rewards after crossing each of them. Here are some of the leaked items that might feature in the Season 16 Winner Pass of PUBG Mobile Lite.

Checkered UAZ(Image Credits: Combat Guruji / YouTube)