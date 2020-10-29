PUBG Mobile Lite to terminate server access for users in India on October 30, 2020

Last month, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, in a significant move, imposed a ban on two of the most famous battle royale games in the country – PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile lite, in addition to 116 other applications.

This move shocked the Indian PUBG Mobile community, as it came entirely out of the blue, Not just that, the title also had a good eSports and content creation scene in the country.

Further rays of hope of the game coming back appeared, when PUBG Corporation issued a statement claiming that it no longer authorized the PUBG Mobile franchise to Tencent Games in India.

However, in a recent post made by PUBG Mobile India on their Facebook page, they confirmed that Tencent Games would terminate all service and access for users in India, to both PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile lite.

PUBG Mobile Lite to terminate access for users in India

The official post on the PUBG Mobile website.

The official post on the Facebook page stated:

Dear Fans, To comply with the interim order of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology dated September 2, 2020, Tencent Games will terminate all service and access for users in India to PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG MOBILE Lite (together, “PUBG Mobile”) on October 30, 2020. The rights to publish PUBG MOBILE in India will be returned to the owner of the PUBG intellectual property. Protecting user data has always been a top priority and we have always complied with applicable data protection laws and regulations in India. All users’ gameplay information is processed in a transparent manner, as disclosed in our privacy policy. We deeply regret this outcome, and sincerely thank you for your support and love for PUBG MOBILE in India.

Even after the ban was imposed, some players were able to access the game on their devices. But now, according to the above-mentioned Facebook post, they will not be able to do so for much longer. This development does look like its leading up to the end of an era, for the time being at least.