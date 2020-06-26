PUBG Mobile Lite: Tips and tricks to become Conqueror

The competition in PUBG Mobile Lite is fierce and you will need impeccable skills to become one of the best players.

Here are a few tips and tricks which can help you to become Conqueror in PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Mobile Lite (Image Courtesy: Wallpaper Cave)

PUBG Mobile Lite may be the toned-down version of PUBG Mobile but it is equally as successful as the latter. Even though the graphics are less high-end and players only have two maps to choose from, PUBG Mobile Lite has accumulated a sustainable user base because of its ability to run smoothly on low-end devices.

The game runs on mechanics similar to PUBG Mobile and is just as competitive, with players consistently attempting to reach higher ranks, including the coveted Conqueror tier.

Tips and tricks to become Conqueror in PUBG Mobile Lite

It is not easy to become Conqueror in PUBG Mobile Lite. Here are a few tips and tricks you can follow to rise up the ladder:

#1 Kills

The number of kills you tally is an important factor in terms of ranking up in PUBG Mobile Lite. Ensure that you are the killer by scanning any area you are in thoroughly. Always aim for the head to inflict maximum damage and try to aim at your target accurately before you shoot.

#2 Try to use a variety of weapons

Weapons in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image Courtesy: YouTube)

Players should not solely rely on their favourite weapon to succeed in PUBG Mobile Lite as they could face trouble when they do not find their preferred weapon in a match. Players should subsequently practise using different weapons to be comfortable at all times.

#3 Survival

Try to survive as long as possible. If you do not have many kills, survival time will also play a role in boosting your rank.

#4 Squad

If you are playing with a squad, make sure that the other players are good. The performance of the squad, in general, influences the performance of the individual players as well.

Choose your squad wisely. It is recommended that you play with friends or experienced PUBG Mobile Lite players rather than random strangers.

#5 Time

It is to be noted that you have to invest time in PUBG Mobile Lite. Play as long as you can and make sure that you play every day. In this way, your skills will improve consistently and it will become easier for you to achieve success in the game.