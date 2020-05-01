Best Sniper Location in PUBG Mobile Lite Pilot Plaz Pilot Plaz Pilot Plaz Pilot Plazaaaa

PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down version of PUBG Mobile built with the Unreal Engine specially designed for low-end devices with 1GB RAM. The game features fast-paced matches and a comparatively smaller map made for 60 players, providing a more exhilarating combat experience in the traditional PUBG Mobile setting.

Since it is also a battle royale game, the ultimate focus of the player is to be the last survivor who is declared the winner. Snipers play an essential role during long-range fights in the game and can take down the enemies in a single hit. The combo of a sniper and assault rifle proves quite deadly during the game and can increase the chances of winning.

Top 5 sniper locations in PUBG Mobile Lite

Here is the list of the best places in Varenga Map where the chances of finding the snipers are:

#5 Pilot Plaza

Pilot Plaza

Chances to find sniper: Medium

The flight path mostly goes through the Pilot Plaza, and thus the players can drop here easily and search for the snipers. It has a number of buildings, and therefore, each player of the team can find a sniper for himself easily. The risk factor is a little high in Pilot Plaza because of the flight path, and hence a player should land there with a team.

#4 Old Basin

Old Basin

Chances to find sniper: Medium

The possibilities to find a sniper in Old Basin may not be as high as other locations, but, because of the low-risk factor, this location finds its way in the top places where the player can find a sniper.

Along with this, the site has some right amount of loot and a lot of 5.5mm ammo for guns like M416, M16A4, etc. Along with this, the place is not very large, so it won't take a long time to loot it helping the players to do quick rotations.

#3 East Port

East Port

Chances to find Sniper: Medium

This location has got immensely popular nowadays. If the first zone is away from Stadium, then the player can come to this place for a sniper. Snipers can be found in or above the containers or in the warehouses. Other than this, the place has enough loot for not just a player but for the whole squad along with some buildings that help to give them cover during intense fights.

#2 Thirdhill

Thirdhill

Chances to find Sniper: High

Thirdhill is a place with a lot of buildings and, thus, is perfect to go in the search for a sniper. After getting the loot, they can take the enemies down in the Stadium, which is located close to Thirdhill. Sometimes, the zone ultimately favors this site that will put the player or the team in an advantageous situation in the final circles of the game.

#1 Stadium

Stadium

Chances to find Sniper: High

The stadium is the best location to find snipers in the game. The players can find it in the main building of the site. Along with the highest probability of getting the sniper, this place has the best weapons and level 3 items to loot for the squad or player. But with this much to offer, Stadium becomes one of the riskiest places in Varenga. So, the player or the team must be ready to fight at the beginning of the match.

Note: Loot algorithms are not constant, there may be some variations on a few occasions

