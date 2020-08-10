PUBG Mobile Lite unlimited BC generator: Is it legal?

The temptation of eye-catching skins, enchanting costumes and emotes can be very tough to resist for PUBG Mobile Lite players. These items have become an integral part of the game as they enable players to customise their experiences to an extent.

Though these items do not influence the gameplay or enhance the player's skills in any manner, most users still want them because they are visually alluring.

Most of these items can be obtained from the in-game shop- Winner Pass- or crate openings, each of which requires players to spend the in-game currency called BC. Users have to pay real money to attain this in-game currency.

However, spending money on BC is not feasible for all players. Subsequently, such players are often on the lookout for alternative ways to acquire PUBG Mobile Lite's in-game currency. During this process, many users come across various tools such as the BC generator.

In this article, we talk about the legitimacy of the BC generator for PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Mobile Lite Unlimited BC Generator: Real or fake?

One such illicit tool

Several websites claim that they can provide PUBG Mobile Lite players with a BC generator. The tool supposedly provides them with an indefinite amount of BC. These websites maintain that all players have to do is enter certain details into the system to get BC in their accounts.

However, all such tools are fake and do not work since PUBG Mobile Lite is a server-based game, which means the data relating to currencies are stored on the server. Therefore, the only legitimate way to get BC is by purchasing it.

Most of these generators also require the user to pass an impossible and bogus human verification. In addition, such tools tend to ask players for their account details, which might lead to a loss of the account itself.

Conclusion

All tools like the BC generator are usually fake. Even if these tools work, they are deemed illegal since they are a hack. Players who are found guilty of using them will be permanently banned from the game.

Players are, therefore, not allowed and never recommended to use such tools under any circumstances.