PUBG Mobile Lite unlimited money mod APK: is it legal?

PUBG Mobile Lite offers a variety of eye-catching skins, costumes and other in-game items. It also features a tier-based ranking system called Winner Pass.

Users are required to spend in-game currency called BC or Battle Coins to obtain the items mentioned above. Which means they pay out of their pockets to procure in-game currency. For many, this option is far from attainable. However, they still desire these items, and hence, seek alternative ways.

While doing so, many come across the PUBG Mobile Lite unlimited money mod APK. In this article, we discuss the backlash associated with the usage of this mod application.

What is PUBG Mobile Lite unlimited money mod APK?

Unlimited money generator

Like any other mod, it is the modified version of the game client which allegedly provides players with unlimited in-game currency. Many users, despite knowing the consequences of using such mods, fall prey anyways. Since PUBG Mobile Lite is a server-based game, the data relating to currencies are stored on the server and not on the client-side. Hence, most of these mods do not work and are fake.

Is it legal?

FAQ of Tencent (Picture Courtesy: tencentgames.helpshift.com)

Advertisement

There is no doubt that this mod is illegal. It is clearly stated in the FAQs of Tencent Games that usage of an auxiliary program for modifying the client file data will lead to a ban.

Usage of any mod falls in this category. Players will be banned from the game regardless of who was using the mod, after the anti-cheating system catches them.

Also to be remembered is that downloading such mods could be harmful to the device, as they could contain viruses. Also, the device used to activate such mods can also be banned by Tencent.

Conclusion

Hence, players should stay away from mods. It is not allowed and not recommended, and usage will lead to a permanent ban.