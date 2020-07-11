PUBG Mobile Lite: Predicting the 0.18.0 update's release date

Fans cannot wait for the release of the much-awaited 0.18.0 update of PUBG Mobile Lite, which has seen a lot of hype.

There are several features that have been either leaked or added in the beta version, which we will also discuss.

Picture Credit: Gaming Tashan/YT

PUBG Mobile Lite is as popular as its elder cousin, PUBG Mobile. It also has over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store, and has a lot of costumes, emotes and weapon skins that players can acquire. A few reasons for PUBG Mobile Lite's growth are the constant updates and ability to run on low-end devices.

The first anniversary of the game is not far away, and needless to say, Tencent Games might have something planned for the occasion. For those not in the know, the game will complete the one-year mark on 25th July. The upcoming 0.18.0 update for PUBG Mobile Lite will see many new additions, so let's take a look at details regarding the same.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update date

Players are no doubt keen for the release of the much-awaited 0.18.0 update. However, the official date for its release has not yet been announced, though it is very likely to roll out on or before 25th July. Moreover, a new anniversary lobby was added in the beta version of PUBG Mobile Lite, which indicates that the update will come out by this month end.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update features

The 0.18.0 update is likely to bring in loads of new features. Here are some of the most exciting ones that are likely to be included:

#1 Popularity: With the 0.18.0 update in PUBG Mobile Lite, players will be able to send popularity votes to their friends and other players.

#2 Revamped Vista: In the 0.18.0 beta version of PUBG Mobile Lite, the Vista was revamped, and is likely to be released with the update.

#3 Ledge grab: The new, improved ledge grab feature is likely to be released with this update.

#4 A new map: A new map — Assault: The Ruins — was added to the game's beta version. This new TDM map could see the light of day come the new update.

Several other features have also been leaked or added in the beta version. It will be quite interesting to see how the 0.18.0 version of PUBG Mobile Lite turns out.