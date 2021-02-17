PUBG Mobile Lite vs Call of Duty Mobile: Which game has more battle royale maps and game modes?

Call of Duty Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are two uber-popular titles of the battle royale genre.

Although these two games share the same genre of survival, they both have distinct elements of gameplay and visuals along with a various range of maps and modes.

Call of Duty Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite offer fantastic gameplay experiences, and fans frequently pit them against each other to figure out which one is better.

This article compares and analyzes these two games in order to find out which game has more maps and gameplay modes.

PUBG Mobile Lite vs Call of Duty Mobile

#1 - Maps

PUBG Mobile Lite mainly focuses on the battle royale theme, but due to its lower specs, it only serves two BR maps to the players: Varenga and Golden Woods.

BR maps in COD Mobile (Image via RedcapYT/YouTube)

On the contrary, Call of Duty Mobile has three battle royale maps in the game: Classic, Blitz, and Alcatraz.

#2 - Gameplay modes

PUBG Mobile Lite recently introduced several new gameplay modes in its Arcade mode. These are the available modes:

Assault - The Ruins

Payload

War

War - RPG

Call of Duty Mobile also offers a vast range of gameplay modes in its Multiplayer mode. Here is the list of gameplay modes:

Battle Royale mode

Multiplayer mode: Core, Featured

Under the Core and Featured category, there are other subdivisions of modes:

Core: Frontline, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Free-for-All, Hardpoint, and Search and Destroy

Featured: Holiday Aftermath, Secondary School, PTFO, Rapid Fire, Cranked, and Hardcore

Note: The Multiplayer maps in Call of Duty Mobile are always refreshed by the devs, and new maps are frequently added through small updates.

Verdict

The two titles offer great gaming experiences. However, PUBG Mobile has fewer gameplay modes and maps than Call of Duty Mobile. But, this is justified as PUBG Mobile Lite is designed mainly for low-end phones, and the performance it offers at such specs is really commendable.

Coming to Call of Duty Mobile, the title offers a vast range of gameplay modes and maps and is also successful in satisfying the needs of its players.