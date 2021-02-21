PUBG Mobile Lite vs COD Mobile: 5 major differences between the games in 2021

PUBG Mobile Lite and COD Mobile are two of the most prominent names in the esports genre. The former is the scaled-back variant of the globally renowned title, PUBG Mobile.

Both games offer a great gameplay experience to players and have different device requirements. Though PUBG Mobile Lite and COD Mobile share the same core of battle royale play, they have different gameplay approaches and mechanics.

Five major differences between PUBG Mobile Lite and COD Mobile

#1 - Gameplay style

Image via wallpapercave

Though both titles share the same core, both have different approaches to the game. PUBG Mobile Lite sees 60 players landing on an island to battle and be the last man standing.

COD Mobile hosts 100 players landing on the map. The duration of the matches is also different. COD Mobile occupies almost 25-30 minutes for a complete game, whereas Lite hosts a match for about 10-15 minutes.

#2 - Maps

Advertisement

BR maps in COD Mobile (Image via RedcapYT/YouTube)

The maps available in these games are different in number as well a content. COD Mobile currently offers three arenas: Classic, Blitz, and Alcatraz (two maps and one refurbished game mode).

PUBG Mobile Lite currently offers two battle royale maps, namely Varenga and Golden Woods.

#3 - Gameplay modes

The gameplay modes are also distinct. PUBG Mobile Lite is specially designed for low-end devices; hence, the primary focus is to provide a better performance. Therefore, it is obvious that PUBG Mobile Lite will have fewer gameplay modes.

COD Mobile offers over 12 gameplay modes, while the former offers four of them.

Advertisement

#4 - Graphics and visualizations

Image via Google Play Store

Graphics and visualization are also crucial for a game, but, as previously mentioned, PUBG Mobile Lite is made for low-end devices. Hence, it is pretty clear that the game will have much lower graphic optimization.

COD Mobile needs at least 2 or 3 GB RAM devices to run properly, whereas PUBG Mobile Lite can run seamlessly on even 1 GB RAM devices.

#5 - Storage space

Both titles have different storage space requirements. COD Mobile's storage requirement is 2 GB, while that of PUBG Mobile Lite is 575 MB.

Advertisement

The size gap of almost 1.5 GB clearly depicts that COD Mobile is much heavier on the device and bulkier with its experiences.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.