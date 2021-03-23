PUBG Mobile Lite vs COD Mobile: Which game is the better alternative to Free Fire in 2021?

Garena Free Fire is a leading name in the esports industry, while PUBG Mobile Lite and COD Mobile are also no less in comparison. These three titles have Battle Royale as their core concept and have certain tweaks and extra features to distinguish themselves from each other.

Players who need a break from Free Fire tend to get drawn towards PUBG Mobile Lite or COD Mobile as their primary options.

However, they are sometimes baffled as to which game to play. This article will distinguish the two titles to see which one will be a better alternative for Free Fire.

PUBG Mobile Lite's gameplay mechanism and graphics

PUBG Mobile Lite features BR as its core and has 60 players landing on an island to duke it out against each other. As the number of players varies, the match's time duration is also less and takes about 20 minutes to finish.

In terms of graphics, PUBG Mobile Lite is quite a realistic game. It has excellent map textures and improved color contrast for each frame. It can also provide 60 FPS support on mid-range devices and above.

COD Mobile's gameplay mechanism and graphics

COD Mobile also offers 100 players landing on the ground to fight against each other, where the average match duration is about 35 minutes. The more the number of players, the longer the game duration.

COD Mobile excels at its graphics optimization on mid-range devices and above. It has excellent map detailing, high contrast frames, and smooth textures that add to the players' experience.

Conclusion: Who is a better alternative for Free Fire?

Free Fire is specially made for low-end devices, and so is PUBG Mobile Lite. Hence, players who have low-end devices must go for the latter to get a much better and seamless experience than COD Mobile on low-end devices.

However, when the device criteria are not concerned, COD Mobile is the best alternative to Free Fire. The former incorporates more arcade-style gameplay mechanisms and dynamic map features (ziplining etc.), just like Free Fire.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer.