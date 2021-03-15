PUBG Mobile Lite vs COD Mobile: Which game has better graphics for 4 GB RAM Android devices?

PUBG Mobile Lite and COD Mobile offer impressive graphics and gameplay mechanics that attract players. However, every game has its own unique device requirements and device optimization capabilities.

This article compares COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite via their device requirements to see which one is better for 4 GB RAM (mid-range) devices.

Here are the minimum device requirements for both of these titles:

COD Mobile

Minimum requirements for COD Mobile as per the official website:

Call of Duty: Mobile is compatible with Android devices with at least 2 GB of RAM and running Android 5.1 and above.

PUBG Mobile Lite

Minimum system requirements

Download Size - 575 MB

Operating System - Android 4.1

RAM - 1 GB (recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

Gameplay style and mechanics

These games have the same Battle Royale theme but have a somewhat differentiated perspective on gameplay mechanics. PUBG Mobile Lite has 60 players arriving on the map to compete against each other. The in-game experience is realistic, with a match that runs for approximately 20 minutes.

COD Mobile is quicker and more arcade-styled. The title has 100 players arriving on the map and the average time of the match is 25 minutes.

Graphics

PUBG Mobile Lite was developed by one of the best graphic designing companies, Unreal Engine. The graphics in the game are commendable, as it contains praiseworthy map textures. It has detailed frame textures with vivid color schemes and high contrast.

COD Mobile also offers rich graphics, with varied and high-contrast color schemes in the game. But the title doesn't involve a realistic theme and is more arcade-styled that entices most players.

Conclusion: Which is better among COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite?

Both games will run seamlessly on 4 GB RAM devices. COD Mobile won't run on max caps, but PUBG Mobile Lite will definitely run with higher caps and offer 60 FPS frame rates during gameplay.

Hence, regarding better performance, PUBG Mobile Lite is the obvious answer. COD Mobile will run on 4 GB RAM devices, but not as smoothly.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.