PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: 5 major differences

Free Fire and PUBG Mobile lite are two of the most famous battle royale games that function well on low-end devices. Their low device requirements make them a popular option among the masses.

In this article, we talk about some of the major differences between Free and PUBG Mobile Lite.

Differences between Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite

#1 Maps

Varenga in PUBG Mobile lite

Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite feature several maps that the players can dwell into. However, the former has one additional map in comparison to PUBG Mobile Lite. Free Fire currently features three maps: Bermuda, Purgatory and Kalahari. On the other hand, PUBG Mobile Lite has only two maps, i.e. Varenga and Golden Woods.

#2 Characters

Characters in Free Fire (Picture Courtesy: Free Fire)

Advertisement

Characters have become an integral part of Free Fire. The game boasts about 30 characters, each of them having a unique ability. On the contrary, PUBG Mobile Lite doesn't have any characters, expect the default characters which the players can customize.

#3 Number of players in a match

Both the games have a lesser number of players in comparison to other battle royale games on the mobile platform. PUBG Mobile Lite features 60 players in the battle royale mode whereas Free Fire has only 50 players.

#4 Companions vs Pets

Pets in Free Fire (Picture Courtesy: Free Fire)

PUBG Mobile Lite currently has only one companion in the game. It is only a cosmetic and doesn't have any abilities that can help the players in the game. Free Fire, on the other hand, offers the players more than ten pets to choose from. These pets have unique abilities that assist the players in the game.

#5 Downloads

Both the games have a massive and loyal player base. However, Garena Free Fire is way ahead in the number of total downloads. It has over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

PUBG Mobile Lite has over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire is available for both Android and iOS devices, whereas PUBG Mobile Lite is available only for Android devices.