PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: 5 major differences

The recent ban of PUBG Mobile Lite in India has broken the hearts of many Indian mobile gamers. Free Fire, on the other hand, is enjoying the spotlight now, as many players are searching for good battle royale options.

Since both titles are from the BR genre, many players talk about the similarities between the two. However, this article attempts to point out five significant differences between these big-time offerings.

Five major differences between PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire

Here are some of the biggest dissimilarities between these two famous BR games:

1. Realism

Realistic graphics of PUBG Mobile Lite in comparison to Free Fire (Image Credits: TechQuila)

Many players agree that the sound of guns in PUBG Mobile Lite is more realistic than Free Fire. Also, when it comes to the graphics, the latter is known for its realistic graphics, while Free Fire is famous for visualisation more on the animated side.

2. Maps

A map in Free Fire (Image Credits: APKPure.com)

Both games offer exciting maps that players can explore in search of supplies. While Free Fire offers players three maps: Kalahari, Bermuda, and Purgatory, PUBG Mobile Lite has two maps, named Varenga and Golden Woods. The size of the maps of PUBG Mobile Lite (2x2 km) are also smaller than that of Free Fire (4x4 km).

Advertisement

3. Number of downloads

PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire (Image Credits: Gurugamer. com)

While both the games are very famous, Garena Free Fire has way more downloads (more than 500 million) on Google Play Store than PUBG Mobile Lite (more than 100 million). This is partially because of the existence of PUBG Mobile, as many players like to play the original Android version of PUBG, rather than its lite version.

4. Number of players

The matches in both games are exciting for players and last about 15 minutes, depending on the survival time. However, PUBG Mobile Lite allows ten more gamers to be a part of a single match.

5. Characters

Characters in Free Fire (Image Credits: Gurugamer.com)

Free Fire is known for the wide range of characters that it offers to players. Each of the 27 characters has their unique ability that adds to the game. On the other hand, PUBG Mobile Lite has no such characters. There are the standard characters whose appearance the players can customise as per their choice.