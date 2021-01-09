PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: 5 major differences between the games in 2021

PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are two famous battle-royale games for the mobile gaming platform. Both the games are appreciated for being compatible to low-end devices.

The gameplay of both PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are almost the same. There are, however, a few differences that will be pointed out by this article.

5 differences between PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire in 2021

These are five of the major differences between PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire:

1. Characters

Characters in Free Fire. Image via PRO NATION (YouTube)

Characters are an integral part of Free Fire. These characters have their own unique personality and special ability. PUBG Mobile does not have the concept of characters with their own individual abilities. Players have the option to customize the looks of the default characters in the game using the skins available though.

2. Number of players

PUBG Mobile. Image via WallpaperAccess

60 players descend into a hostile island to fight for survival in PUBG Mobile Lite. When it comes to Free Fire, a maximum of 50 players can be a part of one battle-royale match.

Advertisement

3. Maps

Bermuda map in Free Fire. Image via Wallpaper Cave

Free Fire has three maps, namely, Kalahari, Purgatory, and Bermuda, where players can enjoy battle-royale matches. PUBG Mobile Lite, on the other hand, has only two battle-royale maps, named Varenga and Golden Woods.

4. Graphics

Graphics comparison. Image via Dactic (YouTube)

PUBG Mobile Lite is powered by Unreal Engine 4, whereas Unity Engine powers Free Fire. The graphics of Free Fire is animated and vibrant, but when it comes to realism, PUBG Mobile Lite does a better job at portraying a situation. In the end, both the titles have good graphics and the preference ultimately lies with the players.

5. Download Size and Ratings

Advertisement

Rating of PUBG Mobile Lite on the Google Play Store

PUBG Mobile Lite requires only 600 MB of storage space. Free Fire, on the other hand, takes a little over 700 MB of storage space.

The rating of Free Fire on the Google Play Store is 4.3 stars. PUBG Mobile Lite is not far behind, with a rating of 4.2 stars.

PUBG Mobile Lite

Download it from here.

Free Fire

Download it from here.