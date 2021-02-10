Garena’s Free Fire provides a pure battle royale experience for mobile users. It is one of the oldest games on the mobile platform and continues to dominate the market. PUBG Mobile Lite came in as an alternative to PUBG Mobile. The game is developed to run smoothly on low-end devices and gives an experience similar to PUBG Mobile.

Both Free Fire and PUBG Mobile Lite are brilliant games, but they have a few differences, affecting a player’s choice when picking between these two.

PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: 5 major differences players should know before downloading the games

#1 Gameplay

In differences, gameplay is one of the most important aspects to mention. Free Fire has 50 players landing on an island, whereas PUBG Mobile Lite features 60 players.

The gameplay in Free Fire is slightly faster than PUBG Mobile Lite, but overall the latter feels much more polished and realistic to play. The controls are well thought of in PUBG compared to Free Fire. However, Free Fire features characters that change the concept of the game entirely.

#2 Graphics

PUBG Mobile Lite feels and looks more realistic compared to Free Fire. The textures and detailing on maps, weapons, and characters are much more in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Free Fire has a more cartoon-like feel to it, which is not necessarily a bad thing. The distinct graphics of each game are also specific with the difference in the vehicles' looks in-game. Realistic looking cars in PUBG Mobile Lite make the game a little more immersive.

#3 Game Modes

PUBG Mobile Lite has three main game modes: Classic, Arcade, and EvoGround. Free Fire has more variety in its game modes, including Ranked Game, Classic, Clash Squad (Ranked and non-Ranked), and Kill Secured. With more diverse game modes, Free Fire certainly feels more dynamic.

#4 Weapons

The weapons in PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire have different stats, which affects the gameplay with them. However, both have similar categories of weapons like snipers, ARs, and SMGs. Each gun in-game feels different. The gun sound in PUBG Mobile Lite is close to realistic compared to Free Fire.

#5 Characters

Free Fire has unique characters with distinct abilities. These abilities aid players in combat in-game. Names are an important part of the game, and they give Free Fire its own identity. PUBG Mobile Lite does not have any characters. Players create a single avatar that they can customize cosmetically, but that does not affect the gameplay.