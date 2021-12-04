PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire MAX: Which game has better graphics and gameplay features?

PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire MAX are two of the most famous Battle Royale shooters on mobile platforms. Interestingly, the former was introduced as a compressed variant of PUBG Mobile to target low-end Android users. In contrast, the latter was launched as an enhanced Free Fire alternative for high-end phones.

Despite belonging to the same genre, PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire MAX differ in various aspects, be it the character and pet skills or the special grenades to get a tactical edge. However, one can compare both games based on the graphics and gameplay features that they offer.

Free Fire MAX and PUBG Mobile Lite: The graphics and gameplay features compared

Minimum system requirements

PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite -Minimum system requirements (Image via Google Play)

Required Android version - 4.1 or up

4.1 or up Minimum RAM - 1 GB

1 GB Current version - 0.22.0

0.22.0 Download size - 714 MB (Variable)

Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX -Minimum system requirements (Image via Google Play)

Required Android version - Android 4.1 or up

- Android 4.1 or up Minimum RAM - 2 GB

- 2 GB Current version - 2.68.4

- 2.68.4 Download size - 0.99 GB (Variable)

Gameplay and graphics

Graphics

Graphics on Free Fire MAX (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Free Fire MAX is the enhanced version of Garena Free Fire, and this reflects in its graphic output. The MAX variant boasts of better graphics with a higher FPS at maximum settings. Although the difference is not exceptional, users can expect a considerable upgrade from the gaming experience of Free Fire.

Graphics are similar to PUBG Mobile but lack detailing (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

PUBG Mobile Lite, on the other hand, has smooth graphics that are quite impressive, considering the game's compatibility on low-end devices. Although the design is similar to PUBG Mobile, graphics lack realistic aspects and details.

Gameplay

The classic BR mode in both games follows a similar pattern and gameplay, with a designated number of players dropping on an island and fighting it out until the last man stands. However, when it comes to maps, additional features like character skills, and in-game equipment, Free Fire MAX has a direct edge.

PUBG Mobile Lite also lacks in variety, as Free Fire MAX has plenty of custom and regular modes like BR, CS, Pet Mania, Pet Rumble, and Lone Wolf. Hence, Free Fire MAX is miles ahead of PUBG Mobile Lite regarding gameplay features and variety.

Which game has better graphics and gameplay features?

It is clear from the analysis given above that Free Fire MAX has the edge over PUBG Mobile Lite in almost every aspect. The former provides better graphics, variety, additional features, and smoother gameplay. Therefore, Free Fire MAX comes out to be a clear winner.

However, if gamers are looking for a realistic and serious BR shooter experience, they should go for PUBG Mobile Lite.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer

Edited by Saman