PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are two games that have often been compared and pitted against one another in the ultimate fight. While the answer to that question may never be found, there are ways to determine which of the two games would be the better option for you personally.

Both PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire have been created keeping the audiences that use low to medium end mobile devices for playing games in mind. Thus, PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire take up very little space on your phone's memory and have been equipped with simpler graphics than the ones used by similar games with much more resource-intensive gameplay. This allows PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire to create a lag-free gaming experience for people who do not have fancy smartphones to play on.

However, between these two games, which one gives a better performance when it comes to low-end mobile phones? We attempt to answer that question by diving deeper into the specifications of PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire.

PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Which game is better for low-end Android devices?

While PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire have both been designed to run well on medium range devices, Free Fire generally performs better on low-end mobile phones. That's mostly thanks to the fact that Free Fire is only around 500MB in size and ends up taking marginally lesser space than PUBG Mobile Lite, which is around 600MB in size.

Additionally, there is a slight difference in the graphical quality of both the games as well. On the one hand, PUBG Mobile Lite is equipped with HDR graphics and more realistic-looking textures, which was achieved by the use of Unreal Engine. On the other, Free Fire's better than average graphics look just a tad bit cartoonish in comparison. This comparative quality of the graphics of both games also allow Free Fire to perform slightly better with low-end mobile phones.

Both PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are great games to be played on low to medium end devices, but the ultimate choice of which game you prefer lies on your personal preferences. If you're the kind of player who appreciates realistic graphics more, then PUBG Mobile Lite should be your choice. However, if it is a completely lag-free performance you seek, Free Fire is definitely your best bet for that.

Of course, for now, we have only Free Fire to play with in India, until hopefully, PUBG Mobile Lite makes a hero's return to the nation's gaming industry.