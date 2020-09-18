PUBG Mobile Lite vs PUBG Mobile: 3 major omissions

PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were both banned in India a couple of weeks ago, and needless to say, this broke the hearts of many battle royale mobile gamers. Suffice to say, the latter has always been compared to its more popular version.

The fact that PUBG Mobile Lite missed out on quite a few things that PUBG Mobile offered is evident because its size is way smaller. In this article, we look back at three significant omissions in this 'abridged' title.

PUBG Mobile Lite vs PUBG Mobile: Three major omissions

These are some prominent features that PUBG Mobile offered its players, but not PUBG Mobile Lite:

1. Battle royale maps

Maps in PUBG Mobile.

Maps were an integral part of both the battle royale games. While in PUBG Mobile, they were diverse and extensive, the maps in PUBG Mobile Lite were lesser and smaller in comparison.

PUBG Mobile offered players five maps, namely Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar, Vikendi, and Livik. While Erangel was the basic battle royale map, Sanhok had the backdrop of a jungle where the greenery was refreshing.

Miramar was a desert map, and Vikendi featured some picturesque snowy terrains. Livik was the latest addition and had a strong resemblance to Erangel.

Maps in PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Mobile Lite had only two maps, named Varenga and Golden Woods. Both had an area of 2*2 km, whereas Erangel and Miramar were both 8*8 km. Varenga was inspired by Erangel, and Golden Woods by Sanhok.

2. Total players and match time

PUBG Mobile gameplay (Image Credits: BlueStacks)

It is common knowledge among all the PUBG Mobile players that the game allowed 100 players in one battle royale match. This, along with the map size, was responsible for making a match last longer. Even though the time of survival depended on a player's ability to stay alive, some PUBG Mobile games lasted as long as 40 minutes.

PUBG Mobile Lite, on the other hand, allowed only 60 players to be part of one battle royale match. So, the games were much shorter, and each lasted approximately 15 to 20 minutes. The size of the maps was also partly responsible for the short span of these matches.

3. Game modes

Arcade mode in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: Sonal Mullick)

PUBG Mobile offered a variety of game modes to its players. It had four main game modes: Classic, Arcade, PlayLab, and Arena. On the other hand, PUBG Mobile Lite had the Battle Royal, Arcade, and EvoGround modes.

Arena mode in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: Sonal Mullick)

The Classic and Battle Royal modes in both titles featured the BR maps as given above. The Arcade mode had three sub-modes: Quick Match, Sniper Training, and War. PlayLab had RageGear - TDM, and the Arena featured modes like Gun Game, Arena Training, Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Assault.

EvoGround mode in PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Mobile Lite did not have so much variation. The Arcade mode had two divisions, named War and War-RPG, while the EvoGround mode had the 4V4 TDM: Warehouse. These two modes are quite similar to each other.