PUBG Mobile Lite: Which is the best map for rank push?

PUBG Mobile Lite is an excellent replacement for players who want to play this series on lower specification devices. Although it is not as popular as PUBG Mobile, it is a significant and useful addition to the PUBG lineup.

Unlike PUBG Mobile, the lite version does things differently to support lower-end devices and keep the game smaller. To achieve that, the developers have created new maps for this version.

In this article, we look at these maps to determine which is the best for rank climbing in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Varenga

Varenga map in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image Credits: PCQuest)

Varenga is a small map that is similar to Erangel in PUBG Mobile and the PC version of the game. It features portions of grasslands and fields with scattered buildings and houses. The map offers loot spots like Stadium, Pilot Plaza, Factory and Warehouse, and is well-tuned and balanced for battle royale gameplay.

Golden Woods

Golden Woods map in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via HDQ Walls)

Golden Woods is relatively new to PUBG Mobile Lite. It bears a resemblance to the Sanhok map in PUBG Mobile and the PC version. This map has lots of greenery, including grasslands, trees and bushes. Golden Woods has places like Military School, Collection Field, Na Kham and a few training centres.

Matches in this map are quick and fast-paced, which means there are more instances of combat and less time to plan.

Which is better for rank pushing in PUBG Mobile Lite?

PUBG Mobile Lite (Image Credits: Sk)

Both maps are small and well-made. However, Varenga is more suited to a rank push because of its balanced design. Lack of cover and excessive grasslands and bushes make Golden Woods challenging to play.

Players might be prone, hiding to knock other enemy players down in the latter. Varenga, like Erangel, is cleaner with ample cover, which promotes skilled gameplay.