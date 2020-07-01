PUBG Mobile Lite: Winner Pass Season 14 rewards
- PUBG Mobile lite is the lighter version of PUBG Mobile.
- Here is the list of rewards of the Season 14 Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile LIte.
PUBG Mobile Lite is the lighter version of the famous battle royale game PUBG Mobile. The game is equally as popular as PUBG Mobile and has now crossed 100 million downloads on Google Play Store.
PUBG Mobile Lite boasts of a variety of skins, costumes and emotes. The game also has the Winner Pass just like the Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile, which provides players with exclusive rewards per season.
A Winner Pass is a rank-based reward system where players obtain various exclusive rewards. Players have to purchase the Winner Pass using BC which is the in-game currency of PUBG Mobile Lite. The new Winner Pass has now arrived in the game, with a list of rewards per rank.
Here is the list of rewards present in this season's Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite.
All Winner Pass rewards in PUBG Mobile Lite
Rank 1: Clowfish suit and talk-to-the-hand emote
Rank 2: Season Portable Closet
Rank 3: 35 BC
Rank 4: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
Rank 5: Shipwrecked Pirate Eyepatch
Rank 6: Mission Card (Season 14)
Rank 7: 1000 BP
Rank 8: 45 BC
Rank 9: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
Rank 10: Skeleton Anchor - Pan
Rank 11: 2x BP Card 1-Hour
Rank 12: Rookie Pirate Set
Rank 13: 50 BC
Rank 14: Mission Card (Season 14)
Rank 15: Scarlet Horror - Scar L
Rank 16: 2x BP Card 1-Hour
Rank 17: 100 Silver
Rank 18: 50 BC
Rank 19: 2x EXP Card 1-Hour
Rank 20: Golden Jaws Dacia
Rank 21: 2x BP Card 1-Hour
Rank 22: Sea Turtle Set
Rank 23: 50 BC
Rank 24: 2x EXP Card 1-Hour
Rank 25: Shells on the Shore Set
Rank 26: 2x BP Card 1-Hour
Rank 27: 100 Silver
Rank 28: 50 BC
Rank 29: 2x EXP Card 1-Hour
Rank 30: Deep Sea Finish