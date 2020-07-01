PUBG Mobile Lite: Winner Pass Season 14 rewards

PUBG Mobile lite is the lighter version of PUBG Mobile.

Here is the list of rewards of the Season 14 Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile LIte.

Winner pass in PUBG Mobile lite

PUBG Mobile Lite is the lighter version of the famous battle royale game PUBG Mobile. The game is equally as popular as PUBG Mobile and has now crossed 100 million downloads on Google Play Store.

PUBG Mobile Lite boasts of a variety of skins, costumes and emotes. The game also has the Winner Pass just like the Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile, which provides players with exclusive rewards per season.

A Winner Pass is a rank-based reward system where players obtain various exclusive rewards. Players have to purchase the Winner Pass using BC which is the in-game currency of PUBG Mobile Lite. The new Winner Pass has now arrived in the game, with a list of rewards per rank.

Here is the list of rewards present in this season's Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite.

All Winner Pass rewards in PUBG Mobile Lite

Rank 1: Clowfish suit and talk-to-the-hand emote

Clownfish suit

Talk-to-the-hand emote

Rank 2: Season Portable Closet

Season Portable Closet

Rank 3: 35 BC

35 BC

Rank 4: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

Rank 5: Shipwrecked Pirate Eyepatch

Shipwrecked Pirate Eyepatch

Rank 6: Mission Card (Season 14)

Mission Card (Season 14)

Rank 7: 1000 BP

1000 BP

Rank 8: 45 BC

45 BC

Rank 9: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

Rank 10: Skeleton Anchor - Pan

Skeleton Anchor - Pan

Rank 11: 2x BP Card 1-Hour

2x BP Card 1-Hour

Rank 12: Rookie Pirate Set

Rookie Pirate Set

Rank 13: 50 BC

50 BC

Rank 14: Mission Card (Season 14)

Mission Card (Season 14)

Rank 15: Scarlet Horror - Scar L

Scarlet Horror - Scar L

Rank 16: 2x BP Card 1-Hour

2x BP Card 1-Hour

Rank 17: 100 Silver

100 Silver

Rank 18: 50 BC

50 BC

Rank 19: 2x EXP Card 1-Hour

2x EXP Card 1-Hour

Rank 20: Golden Jaws Dacia

Golden Jaws Dacia

Rank 21: 2x BP Card 1-Hour

2x BP Card 1-Hour

Rank 22: Sea Turtle Set

Sea Turtle Set

Rank 23: 50 BC

50 BC

Rank 24: 2x EXP Card 1-Hour

Rank 25: Shells on the Shore Set

Shells on the Shore Set

Rank 26: 2x BP Card 1-Hour

2x BP Card 1-Hour

Rank 27: 100 Silver

100 Silver

Rank 28: 50 BC

50 BC

Rank 29: 2x EXP Card 1-Hour

2x EXP Card 1-Hour

Rank 30: Deep Sea Finish

Deep Sea Finish