PUBG Mobile: Loco Gamer League schedule and prize pool distribution

Gametube
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 24 Jul 2020, 12:57 IST
News
The past few weeks have been a treat for PUBG Mobile fans in India, with various tournaments being held, including big-ticket events like the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) Season Zero.

With the rising popularity of PUBG Mobile in India, the number of tournaments is also increasing to keep fans entertained. Following this trend, streaming app Loco and smartphone maker Poco have partnered to bring to us another tournament, called Loco Gamer League Monsoon Knockouts.

This event starts today, i.e. 24th July, and will go on till 27th July, and is organised by Villager Esports. A total of 20 teams will fight it out over 14 matches across these four days to become champions.

Schedule for PUBG Mobile Loco Gamer League

24th July: Day 1

  • Match 1: Erangel — 2:00 PM
  • Match 2: Vikendi — 2:50 PM
  • Match 3: Miramar — 3:40 PM

Viewers match: 4:30 PM

25th July: Day 2

  • Match 1: Erangel — 2:00 PM
  • Match 2: Sanhok — 2:50 PM
  • Match 3: Miramar — 3:40 PM

Viewers match: 4:30 PM

26th July: Day 3

  • Match 1: Erangel — 2:00 PM
  • Match 2: Vikendi — 2:50 PM
  • Match 3: Miramar — 3:40 PM

Viewers match: 4:30 PM

27th July: Day 4

  • Match 1: Erangel — 3:00 PM
  • Match 2: Vikendi — 3:50 PM
  • Match 3: Miramar — 4:40 PM
  • Match 4: Sanhok — 5:30 PM
  • Match 5: Erangel — 6:20 PM

Prize pool distribution

Total prize pool: 2,50,000 INR

  • 1st place — 1,00,000 INR
  • 2nd place — 60,000 INR
  • 3rd place — 30,000 INR
  • 4th place — 10,000 INR
  • 5th place — 5,000 INR
  • 6th place — 2,000 INR
  • 7th place — 2000 INR
  • 8th place — 2,000 INR
  • 9th place — 2,000 INR
  • 10th place — 2,000 INR

MVP prize pool

  • 1st place — 20,000 INR
  • 2nd place — 10,000 INR
  • 3rd place — 5,000 INR

The 20 invited teams for the PUBG Mobile Loco Gamer League are

  1. Nova Godlike
  2. Team 8 Wonder
  3. GXR-CELTZ
  4. Orange Rock
  5. Reckoning eSports
  6. SynerGE
  7. U Mumba sports
  8. Team IND
  9. Fnatic
  10. Hydra Officials
  11. 8 Bit
  12. Team Insane Esports
  13. Team SouL
  14. Element Esports
  15. TSM-Entity
  16. Future station Gaming
  17. Dark Tangent
  18. SWAT Officials
  19. Megastars
  20. Drogonite PGSX

Viewers can watch the live stream of the PUBG Mobile Loco Gamer League on the Loco app or the Villager Esports YouTube channel from 2 PM onwards on the scheduled days.

Published 24 Jul 2020, 12:57 IST
