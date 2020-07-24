PUBG Mobile: Loco Gamer League schedule and prize pool distribution

The past few weeks have been a treat for PUBG Mobile fans in India, with various tournaments being held, including big-ticket events like the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) Season Zero.

With the rising popularity of PUBG Mobile in India, the number of tournaments is also increasing to keep fans entertained. Following this trend, streaming app Loco and smartphone maker Poco have partnered to bring to us another tournament, called Loco Gamer League Monsoon Knockouts.

This event starts today, i.e. 24th July, and will go on till 27th July, and is organised by Villager Esports. A total of 20 teams will fight it out over 14 matches across these four days to become champions.

Schedule for PUBG Mobile Loco Gamer League

24th July: Day 1

Match 1: Erangel — 2:00 PM

Match 2: Vikendi — 2:50 PM

Match 3: Miramar — 3:40 PM

Viewers match: 4:30 PM

25th July: Day 2

Match 1: Erangel — 2:00 PM

Match 2: Sanhok — 2:50 PM

Match 3: Miramar — 3:40 PM

Viewers match: 4:30 PM

26th July: Day 3

Match 1: Erangel — 2:00 PM

Match 2: Vikendi — 2:50 PM

Match 3: Miramar — 3:40 PM

Viewers match: 4:30 PM

27th July: Day 4

Match 1: Erangel — 3:00 PM

Match 2: Vikendi — 3:50 PM

Match 3: Miramar — 4:40 PM

Match 4: Sanhok — 5:30 PM

Match 5: Erangel — 6:20 PM

Prize pool distribution

Total prize pool: 2,50,000 INR

1st place — 1,00,000 INR

2nd place — 60,000 INR

3rd place — 30,000 INR

4th place — 10,000 INR

5th place — 5,000 INR

6th place — 2,000 INR

7th place — 2000 INR

8th place — 2,000 INR

9th place — 2,000 INR

10th place — 2,000 INR

MVP prize pool

1st place — 20,000 INR

2nd place — 10,000 INR

3rd place — 5,000 INR

The 20 invited teams for the PUBG Mobile Loco Gamer League are

Nova Godlike Team 8 Wonder GXR-CELTZ Orange Rock Reckoning eSports SynerGE U Mumba sports Team IND Fnatic Hydra Officials 8 Bit Team Insane Esports Team SouL Element Esports TSM-Entity Future station Gaming Dark Tangent SWAT Officials Megastars Drogonite PGSX

Viewers can watch the live stream of the PUBG Mobile Loco Gamer League on the Loco app or the Villager Esports YouTube channel from 2 PM onwards on the scheduled days.