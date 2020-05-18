Season 13 Skin Sets. Image: DailyTimeline

One of the main attractions of PUBG Mobile is the set of skins that are offered to the players from time to time. This includes a full set of skins including the costume, parachute, guns, helmet and backpack. You either have to buy them or you can win them as a reward.

Popular skins in PUBG Mobile:

Golden Trigger Set

Golden Trigger Set. Image: YouTube

The skin set that is making the most noise, with the introduction of the new season in PUBG, is the Golden Trigger set. A new event called the Lucky Spin was introduced in PUBG Season 13 where players have the chance to win the best reward, that is, the Golden Trigger Set.

Here, the players would also have access to Golden Dream Parachute, Golden Trigger Dacia, PUBLING Helmet, Rock Star Backpack and Golden Trigger Finish Airplane. Players can also choose to redeem parts of the set by buying it.

Crystal Set

King/Queen of Assists. Image: BGR.in

PUBG Mobile players are asked to gear themselves up as a new challenge named King/Queen of Assists is coming their way, the reward for which is the Crystal Set.

The objective for players is to assist in at least 10 kills in a match. They may have the chance to win the set permanently after sharing a screenshot of their achievement.

Lieutenant Parsec Set

Lieutenant Parsec Set. Image: YouTube

This is another set which has been introduced in PUBG Mobile. Players have a chance to win a white headgear, Fission Demolisher Kar98K skin, Flashbang, backpack skin and UAZ.

Rarer the item, the less likely it is for players to earn it as a reward. Open the Premium crate multiple times and keep your fingers crossed.

Snow Walker Set

Snow Walker Set. Image: NDTV Gadgets

Another new addition in PUBG Mobile is the Snow Walker set which was introduced as a part of the Twilight Hunt crate. The colour of the weapon skin has orange, white and black highlights.