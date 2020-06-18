PUBG Mobile Mahayudh: Full tournament schedule and format

PUBG Mobile EWar Mahayudh will take place from 18th June to 19th July.

It is a three-phase event organised by Bengaluru-based startup EWar Games.

PUBG Mobile Mahayudh Season 1 is scheduled to begin today

Bengaluru-based startup EWar Games has announced that it will host a three-phased PUBG event called PUBG Mobile Ewar Mahayudh for both professional and casual players in India.

With a total prize pool of 2.5 lakh INR, the event will begin on June 18 and will feature invited pro and underdog teams. Top Indian teams like TSM Entity, SouL, Orange Rock and Fnatic will also be participating in the event.

Besides this, the second phase will see 5000 underdog teams battling it out for the title and a massive prize pool of 50,000 INR.

PUBG Mobile EWar Mahayudh will go on for a month and will conclude in July. Phase 1 of the competition will begin on June 18 and four matches will take place per day.

The complete schedule of the event has been announced officially and is listed below:

PUBG Mobile EWar Mahayudh Season 1 - Schedule and Format

Tournament Duration: 18 June 2020 to 19 July 2020

Advertisement

Note: The event will be played in TPP Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi map.

Here are the dates of the individual phases that will be conducted throughout the tournament:

Phase 1 (18th - 21st June; 6 PM onwards)

In Phase 1, 21 invited professional teams will face each other. The top 10 teams will qualify for the third stage. It will be played in four days, with four matches set to take place per day.

Match 1- Erangel

Erangel Match 2 - Miramar

Miramar Match 3 - Vikendi

Vikendi Match 4 - Sanhok

Phase 2 (22nd June - 16th July; 2 PM onwards)

In phase 2, the underdog teams will battle it out to secure a spot in Phase 3.

Knock Out- 22nd June to 2nd July

Qualifiers- 3rd July to 6th July

Quarter Finals- 7th July to 10 July

Semi-Finals - 11th July - 14th July

Finals - 15th July

Phase 3 (17th July to 19th July; 6 PM onwards)

Ten winners from Phase 1, ten winners from Phase 2 and satellite entry squad winners of the EWUC will play in the final phase.

The last phase of the tournament will go on for three days and four matches will be played each day.

Match 1 - Erangel

- Erangel Match 2 - Miramar

- Miramar Match 3 - Vikendi

- Vikendi Match 4 - Sanhok

PUBG Mobile EWar Mahayudh will be live-streamed on the EWar App and the official YouTube channel of EWar Games.