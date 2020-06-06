PUBG Mobile: Map real life design idea, theme and comparison

PUBG Mobile Maps have been inspired by a wide range of real life locations from Russia to Thailand and more.

Below are the details and statistics of all the PUBG Mobile maps, for easier comparison, so that players may choose the right map every time.

PUBG Mobile Maps

PUBG Mobile is one of the finest battle royale games out there right now. It has a realistic feel which ensures an amazing gameplay experience for the player. It also uses real-life physics which can be seen in the trajectory of bullets and the velocity at which they drop.

PUBG Mobile now has a total of four maps. Each one of these has its own characteristics, which forces players to adapt to different play styles. Below is a comparison between Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi.

We also have a look at the maps' real life design idea, comparison, theme and overall statistics:

#1 PUBG Mobile: Erangle Map

Erangel is a fictional island in the black sea abandoned near Russia, where a military occupation was controlling it. This occupation tested their chemical and biological experiments on the local populace. After a resistance attack on a biological facility, the island had to be abandoned. It was the first official map introduced by the PUBG team.

Theme: Forest.

Terrain: Grass, woodland, urban and sea.

GEOGRAPHY

Size: 8x8 km Land Area: 51.47 % Water Area: 48.53 % Total Area: 64 km2

TRANSPORTATION

Total Vehicles: 633

LOOT / WEAPON SPAWNS

Total Loot: 24,058 Military Weapons: 4,689

LAYERS

Road Coverage: 4.28 % Foliage: 30.64 %

#2 PUBG Mobile: Miramar Map

Miramar is a city-centric map in PUBG Mobile, based in Mexico. It offers unique terrain and dense urban areas. It has an island to the south-east, home to a prison and smaller villages. The entire area is cut off from the west and north-east by enormous canyons and mountains. There is also a looming metal wall to the north keeping outsiders out, and players in.

Theme: Desert.

Terrain: Dirt, urban and sea.

GEOGRAPHY

Size: 8x8 km Land Area: 80.59 % Water Area: 19.41 % Total Area: 64 km2

TRANSPORTATION

Total Vehicles: 452

LOOT / WEAPON SPAWNS

Total Loot: 43,343 Military Weapons: 7,929

LAYERS

Road Coverage: 6.92 % Foliage: 32.64 %

#3 PUBG Mobile: Sanhok Map

Sanhok is the map that is inspired by a wide variety of islands in Thailand and the Philippines. By physically being in the jungles and mountains in a humid Asian country, the designers of the map were truly inspired. They used the physical stimulus available to them to design what the new map would look and feel like. This helped them further create the actual gameplay for the map. All of these experiences helped the team to create a unique map experience.

Theme: Jungle and rainforest

Terrain: Grass, woodland, and urban.

GEOGRAPHY

Size: 4x4 km Land Area: 49.26% Water Area: 50.74% Total Area: 16 km2

TRANSPORTATION

Total Vehicles: 198

LOOT / WEAPON SPAWNS

Total Loot: 13,889 Military Weapons: 4,546

LAYERS

Road Coverage: - 7.27% Foliage: 43.18%

#4 PUBG Mobile: Vikendi Map

Vikendi is enveloped in dense forest and has a warm Mediterranean coastline. It also has snowy mountains in the central area of the map. Vikendi is based on an isolated northern resort island on the Adriatic Sea. This was the fourth map introduced by PUBG officials in 2018.

Theme: Snow and forest.

Terrain: Snow, mountainous, and sea.

GEOGRAPHY

Size: 6x6 km Land Area: 40.29 % Water Area: 59.71 % Total Area: 36 km2

TRANSPORTATION

Total Vehicles: 336

LOOT / WEAPON SPAWNS

Total Loot: 28,614 Military Weapons: 5,443

LAYERS

Road Coverage: - 8.35% Foliage: 6.92%