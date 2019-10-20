PUBG Mobile: Match 8 results revealed

PMIT 2019

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 is India's biggest professional PUBG Mobile Tournament and the second day of the grand finals took place at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in Kolkata, India. The top 4 rosters from each group and the combined wild card game were the participating teams as part of the last stage.

The third match of the second day of the PMIT 2019 Grand Finals took place at Sanhok in first-person perspective. The flight path for this match passed right across the heart of the map, however, the first zone ended up at the right side of the map bounded by Camp Charlie, Bootcamp Mongai and the water body to the east of the map

While Team Mayhem's Vampire was left to fight alone at the battlegrounds, Team GE's AshGameR landed his kill, eliminating Team Mayhem after the latter become the first squad to get killed in Match 8 at Sanhok. Team God's Reign was wiped out by 8BitRampage that saw the former bowing out as the second team to be eliminated from the competition.

Map-wise standings of PMIT 2019 Grand Finals Match 8

8BitRampage aced this game with a gripping style of play and bagged the first position, garnering 41 points with 16 kills. While Revenge Esports secured the second position with 17 kills and 35 points, BurnX Official finished on third position with three kills that yielded them 23 points. TeamINS and Orange Rock, meanwhile, slipped down to 14th and 17th positions respectively.

Map-wise standings of PMIT 2019 Grand Finals Match 8

Overall standings post PMIT 2019 Grand Finals Match 8

Standings from Rank 1 - 10

With a highly competitive gameplay, Revenge Esports and 8BitRampage secured the first and third place respectively, while Orange Rock and TeamINS dropped to the second and fourth position as a result of early losses.

Standings from Rank 11 - 20

TeamGE, a team which was seen to consistently feature in the top 10 from the past few matches slipped to the 11th position while Team Mayhem also dropped down to the 15th position.

Stick with Sportskeeda for PMIT 2019 news, latest eSports News and PUBG News.