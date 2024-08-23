The latest season, i.e., PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Zombie Uprising, features a lot of fresh content released in the recent 3.3 update. These include new zombie bosses, weapons, items, and changes in daytime weather. The fresh Metro Royale Chapter 21 began on July 12, 2024, and will continue till September 9. Note that it's themed around a zombie-apocalypse-struck town, where players head on a mission to fight off the dead walkers and survive to the end.

Krafton has released a community event in the latest Metro Royale season named Zombie Uprising Evacuation Challenge, on August 23, 2024, which will last till September 2 (UTC +0).

We discuss everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Zombie Uprising's Evacuation challenge and its rewards.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

Here's everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Zombie Uprising's Evacuation challenge

To participate in the Zombie Uprising: Evacuation Challenge, you must play matches in the ongoing Metro Royale season and fight off hordes of zombies.

Record your gameplay and post it on any social media handle of the game with the caption featuring your UID and hashtags: #PUBGMobile, #MetroRoyale, #ZombieUprisingChallenge, #Sweekstakes. Additionally, make sure to record your best performances and try to gather as much loot as possible.

When done with these tasks, you will get a chance to win 1000 UC for free.

Here are the rules of the PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Zombie Uprising's Evacuation challenge:

Thirty players will be selected as winners in the event.

Community members can participate multiple times. However, if won, other entries will be disqualified.

If a participant is found to be using multiple social media accounts to win prizes, they will be disqualified and banned from all future events.

If a member is found using stolen content for any contest or sweepstakes, they will be disqualified and banned from all future events.

How to play the PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Zombie Uprising mode

The PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Zombie Uprising functions much like the traditional classic mode of the title. However, in addition to unknown players, the mode pits you against hordes of zombies on a deserted island.

The fresh PUBG Mobile Metro Royale mode features three deadly zombie bosses: Mutant, Paimen, and Variant-F. Each has unique abilities and is found in Mine Warehouse, School, and Power Plant, respectively.

